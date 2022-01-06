Profile to feature Panola County Families

We are putting together Profile, our largest special publication of the year, and need your help. The theme of this year’s edition is Panola County families. We want to feature many photos of Panola County families and have a new photo contest.

There are seven different categories: farm families, reunions, family portraits, family pets, work family and family fun.

Submit your family photos in our online photo contest and then you can vote each day. Click here

This is a large format magazine that is 14 inches tall and is distributed at high traffic locations around Panola County and in our offices. You can view last year’s edition at https://www.panolian.com/special-sections/.