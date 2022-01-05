Tigers on Target: SP Rifle Team Shoots Way to No. 2 National Ranking

The South Panola Rifle Team recently competed in the Gary Anderson National Invitation Rifle match at Anniston, AL, along with 48 other top ranked national teams. The team finished 10th overall in the match, and ranked 2nd among all of the Air Force teams invited to compete.

The match came at the end of the fall competition season which began in September when the team hosted the annual Tiger Match and won convincingly against teams from all over Mississippi.

Led by Col. Bob Mims, the SP team has never lost this annual match.

The team also competed in a series of matches in the National Orion Rifle League against several hundred other teams across the country.

South Panola advanced to the quarter finals losing to the top seeded team. In late January the team begins state and national competitions. These competitions end with the National Junior Olympics in late June.

Photo: The SP Rifle Team recently finished in the Top 10 in a national match in Alabama. Team members are (front, from left) Logan McCool, Nakaria Hunt, Jazmine Taylor, Deanna Viveros, Kelsie Isbell, Camren Becerra, (back) Col. Bob Mims, Keziah Boothe, Michael Hickingbottom, Rhyne Self, Jeremiah Fox, Samantha Little, Gabriel Sewell, Serena Hickingbottom, Aidan Willey, and Masimo Aguilar.