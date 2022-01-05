Property Transfers 12/27-30/21

Property transfers between Dec. 27-30, 2021, as recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

David Shepherd to Annice Atkinson, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Foxtrot, LLC, Lot in the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, and part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, all in Section 8, Township 9, Range 7.

Gary and Lisa Stoddard to Jillian and James Johnson, Lot 7, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Darrell and Sherry Martin to Tim and Amber Campbell, Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Ronnie and Cindi Ross to Kelly and William Coleman, Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

James Andrew Yelton to Ginger Bates, Lot 62, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Underwood Law Firm, PLLC to C&R Property Management, LLC, Lot 13, Block 13, Shuford Subdivision.

Amro Trades, Inc. to Karthikeyan Rathinavelu and Premelatha Balachandran, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Linda Merriman to Zachary Bolen, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Heloise Perkins to Austun Paige, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Pearson & Pearson Properties, Inc. to Lock & Leave Storage, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Earl Tucker to the Multinational Development Institute, NFP, Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 8 West, and Lots 22 to 27 and Lots 34 to 39 of Block A, Liberty Heights Subdivision.

Barry and John Broome, and Barbara Crew, to Bradi Beard, Lots 15 and 16 of Hill Crest Addition to Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Patsy Anthony to Patsy Anthony and Brooke Savell, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18; fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 19; and fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20. All in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Patsy Anthony to Allen and Tina Anthony, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18; fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 19; and fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20. All in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Gene Welch to Welch Holdings, LLC, Two tracts in Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Christopher and Diana Lynn Jones to Corrine and Dana Jackson, Lot 76, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Bradley Todd Baker to Bradley Todd Baker and Bradley Corbin Baker, Part of Lots 23 to 26, Lot C, Court Place Subdivision.

Gary Wray to Danny Wray, Two fractional parts of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Michael and Barbara Martin to Jason and Jennifer Dawn Slayton, Lots 244 to 246 and part of 247, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

SLCG, LLC to William and Sharon Clark, Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Harrison Logging, Inc. to Harrison Logging Inc., 181.53 acres, more or less, in Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Boothe and Campbell Investments, LLC to Vawanda Boyd, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

ACC Tax Sale Properties, LLC to Charlotte King, Lots 29 and 30, Pecan Subdivision.

Estate of Author Barry Brewer to Carol and Brandon Brewer, Parcel in Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Brandon Brewer to Carol Brewer, Parcel in Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

A1 Investments, LLC to Iesha Griffin, Lot 3, Gordon Subdivision.

Suzanna and Sam Garrott to Batesville Life Group, LLC, Lots 14 and 15, Block 18, Original Town of Batesville.

First Judicial District

Marie Barksdale to Barksdale Family Holdings, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 7, Range 9 West.

Althea House to Althea and Trennance House, and LaCreese Willingham, Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Andrae Ellis to Tracey Taylor and Sammy Hunt, Part of the North Half of Lot 2, Block 29, Original Town of Como.

Charles McGehee et al to Carl and Michelle Osborne, Part of the East Half of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Marcus and Markietta Banks to Marcus and Markietta Banks, Lot 1, Block O, Town of Crenshaw.

Gene Welch to Welch Holdings, LLC, Lot in Section 19, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Gene and DeAnna Welch to Welch Holdings, LLC, Three tracts in Section 19, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Billie Wade Fite to James Fite, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

James Fite to Billie Wade Fite, Two tracts in Township 7, Range 6.

Kay King to Como Guest House & Courtyard, LLC, South Half of Lot 24, Block 8, Town of Como.

Sallie Mae Bethel to Dennis Roy Adams, Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Titan Homes, LLC to Spartan Land Lease, LLC, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Charles McGehee et al to Jack Stuckey, Fractional part of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.