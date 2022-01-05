Batesville Fire Dept. Log 12/28/21 – 1/3/22

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

Dec. 28

12:19 p.m., two vehicle accident on House-Carlson Dr., no injuries reported.

1:04 p.m., 1221 Heafner Rd., grass fire getting close to a house, Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance.

6:25 p.m., Albert Smith Rd., 66-year-old female with abdominal pain and vomiting.

Dec. 29

10:34 a.m., 107 Eureka St., Batesville Clinic, 90-year-old male with chest pain, no ambulance available in the county.

4:49 p.m. – laundromat on Pearson St., 61-year-old male with ankle pain, Lifeguard ambulance also dispatched.

Dec. 30

3:37 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., caller needing lift assistance.

5:47 a.m. – Tindal Cove, 49-year-old female has fallen and hit her head.

2:05 p.m. – Save-A-Lot parking lot, 59-year-old male in Impala with slurred speech, Lifeguard also dispatched.

Dec. 31

1:13 a.m. – Shagbark Dr., woman fallen and needing assistance.

10:36 a.m. – Hwy. 51 in front of Skyline Motel, head on collision, rescue response needed.

4:49 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, just past Job Corps, two-vehicle collision, no report of injuries.

5:13 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, near 19576 Hwy. 6E, two-vehicle collision, one vehicle smoking.

7:43 p.m. – Shagbark Dr., unknown medical call.

Jan. 1

7:42 a.m. – Shagbark Dr., woman fallen and nauseated, Lifeguard ambulance also in route.

9:21 a.m. – Jackson St., 70-year-old female has fallen and needs assistance.

10:03 a.m. – 12365 Ballentine Rd., Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance for a structure fire.

10:20 a.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, assistance requested for customer who has fallen and hit his head.

12:59 p.m. – Tractor’s Supply, 1216 Hwy. 6E, automated fire alarm, response requested.

2:16 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 14-year-old male with chest pains.

3:32 p.m. – Lester St., 35-year-old female with a seizure, Lifeguard ambulance also advised, but said it would be an extended response time.

6:58 p.m. – Mi Pueblo restaurant, 150 John R. Lovelace Dr., 51-year-old male, attempted overdose, took 10 pills.

8:58 p.m. – Williams St., 85-year-female with a headache and not feeling well.

9:26 p.m. – 210 Noble St., structure fire.

Jan. 2

2:43 a.m. – 206 Tubbs Rd., Northpark Apartments, 34-year-old female, possible sickle cell crisis.

11:13 a.m. – Walmart, 67-year-old female passed out, Lifeguard ambulance also called.

11:27 a.m. – Hwy. 6 near Mt. Olivet Rd., multiple car accident across from Powell’s Country Store in westbound lanes, highway blocked.

Jan. 3

3:35 a.m. – Morningside Lane, medical alarm notification.

4:43 a.m. – Dettor St., 73-year-old male with catheter problem.

5:15 a.m. – Hwy. 6W close to Quitman County line, two-vehicle collision with injuries, one car dangling off the bridge, black ice reported at the scene.

11:53 a.m. – 4589 Mt. Olivet Rd., assistance needed for a structure fire.

2:27 p.m. – Bates St., 93-year-old needing lift assist, subject declined EMS.

2:43 p.m. – Vick St., lift assist needed.

3:27 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., male subject needing medical attention, Lifeguard notified.

4:13 p.m. – Pearson St., across from Graves Oil Company, structure fire.