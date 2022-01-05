Arkabutla Lake accepting applications for youth raccoon hunt

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District invites the public to apply for an upcoming youth raccoon hunt at Arkabutla Lake.

The hunt provides a great opportunity for youth hunters ages 10-15, to experience a guided raccoon hunt. The hunt dates are Feb. 11-12 and 18-19.

All youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. All participants will be responsible for meeting all age-appropriate State and Federal small game hunting regulations.

Hunters and accompanying adults are encouraged to dress appropriately. The hunt will take place at night and will include walking over uneven terrain. Participants are encouraged to wear waterproof boots and bring flashlights, water, etc.

Applications may be mailed/emailed to or completed at the Arkabutla Lake Field Office at 3905 Arkabutla Dam Rd. Coldwater, MS 38618.

A copy can also be downloaded from the Arkabutla Lake website at:

https://www.mvk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Arkabutla-Lake/