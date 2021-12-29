Robert Ray Knight, 85, passed away at Baptist memorial Hospital in Oxford on Nov. 29, 2021. He was the husband of Kathy Smith Knight on Batesville.

Robert was born June 12, 1936 to the late Elmer Ray Knight and Edythe Dienstel in Barnesville, Ohio. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Robert was an entrepreneur in the computer and publishing industries. He enjoyed writing and being on the water.

He was a longtime resident of Port Charlotte, FL., where he enjoyed boating and fishing. Robert was a private pilot who loved a challenge. Most of all he enjoyed entertaining his family and friends.

He leaves behind his wife, Kathy Smith Knight of Batesville; children, Kathleen Knight-Heath of Melrose, MA., Carol Knight of Encinitas, CA., David Knight of Los Altos, CA., Ayham Al-Turkamani of North Port, FL., sisters, Kelly Knight of Englewood, FL., Kay Tvaroch of Rotunda, FL.; and 6 grandchildren.

The family will hold a memorial service for Robert in Florida this coming spring where his wishes are for his ashes will be spread in the ocean he loved so.