Property Transfers 12/13-24/21

Property transfers between Dec. 13-17, 2021, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk.

Second Judicial District

Loretta Willngham to Clifton Willingham, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Sycamore Bank to Crown Money, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Estate of Sallie Margaret Wigley to William Wigley, Debre Darby and Betty Killebrew, Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bobby and Tammy Johnson to Bobby Johnson, Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Wanda Carmichael to Cedar Point Lodge, LLC, Parcels located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Richard Allen and Della Mae Turner to John Allen and Chance Turner, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Kimberly Jones to Robert and Bridget Prine, A two acre tract located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

James and Della Griffin to Matthew Herron, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Vineyard Investors, LLC to Refuge and Fortress, LLC, Lot 73 of Riverdale Acres Subdivision.

Kenneth and Martha Donaldson to Allen and Patricia Williams, Lot 96, Section B of Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Suzy Guntharp to Randy McCormick, Lot 99, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

William Crowell and Joseph Johnson to Matthew Allen, Lot 32 of the First Addition to Plum Point Subdivision.

The Estates of Thomas and Mary Moody to Ryan and Shelbie Moss, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Quentoria Burdette to Boothe and Associates Real Estate Services, LLC, Part of the North Half of Block 28, Old Town of Panola.

Andrakias Henderson to Emerie Henderson, Lots 2 and 3 in the Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Krista Davis to William McCain, A part of the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9, Range 7 West.

The John I. Brasher Revocable Trust to Sands Properties, LLC, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Marie Gean Mills to Marie Gean Mills and Charles Roach, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Mary Nettleton to Anita Floyd, Two tracts in the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Edgar and Mashelia Sculark to Chris Herring, Lot 15, Section B of Keating Grove Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Willie Gray to Willia Gray, Ten acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Barbara Montague et al to Ernest and Lynn Sutherland, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 9 West. Also part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 7, Range 9 West.

Marcus Banks and Markietta Banks to Markietta Banks, Lot 1, Block O, Town of Crenshaw.

Mark Bailey to Steven Johnson, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 7, Range 8 West.

Property transfers between Dec. 20 – 24, 2021, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Mark Tidwell, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 9, Range 5 West.

Diana Hooks Cooper, Executor of The Estate of Maude Ethel Hooks to Ashley Rebecca Hooks, Lot 39 of Riverdale Acres Subdivision.

Moss Acres, LLC to Richard A. Diggs and Taira Otilia Lott, Lot 15 of the Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Kayla Trantham to Willia Trantham, A fractional part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Donnie Shaw to Eugene Brown, Jr., A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jordan Blaine Bolen and Mallory Bolen to Sabrina Danielle Estep and Benjamin Glenn Estep, Jr., A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Danny Dale Tucker, Deborah Edmiston and Melanie Lynch to Lynn Michelle Lynch Lane, Lot 5, Lot 6 and a fractional part of Lot 7, Chickasaw Hills Subdivision, and also a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

John Howell and Rupert Howell to Joseph D. Rhodes and Brittney L. Rhodes, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Anita D. Floyd, f/k/a, Anita D. Hays to Aufrey D. Joyner, Two parcels in the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Evelyn Waldo to Jeffrey R. Brown and Karen R. Brown, A fraction of Lot 8 of Block 22 according to Colling 1924 map and Survey of the Town of Batesville.

First Judicial District

Odysseus Strategies, LLC to Crystal Thomas, Lot in the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 7, Range 7.

Hayden Lee Doubleday to Ernest L. Scruggs, Jr., A fraction of Lot 3, Block 3, Original Town of Sardis.

Samantha Cummins to Jessica Romeo, A fraction of the Southwest corner of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West, Town of Como.

Lashonda Mills to Andre Ellis, 428 Taylor Street, Como, MS.

John I. Brasher to John Ingram Brasher Revocable Trust, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

John I. Brasher Revocable Trust to Sands Properties, LLC, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

The Private Trust Company, NA, as Trustee of The Nancy Speed Thompson Reeve Residuary Trust to Dennis Rhoden and Kayce Rhoden, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.