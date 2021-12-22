City should be proud of local clinic, nurses

Dear Editor,

Recently my niece and I were visiting a friend. She had a fever and a cold. The next day her partner and his grandson tested positive for Covid.

My niece had gone online earlier to get her whole family vaccinated. We also recently got our flu shot and booster.

She went online and got us appointments at Convenient Care. This was on a Sunday. The nurses were excellent, and we tested negative on quick tests. It was so easy.

The doctor explained the other test, molecular, took two days and it was also negative. The doctor called to tell me.

Batesville, be proud of this service.

Sincerely,

Betty H. Rogers

Enid