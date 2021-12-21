Pan Gens Christmas Party

Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Staff reports

This group has one of the most interesting and informative meetings in Panola County each month. They are the Panola County Historical and Genealogical Society, and they meet the third Thursday night of each month for a program and refreshments. The group recently held its annual Christmas party at the Civitan Club building. Everyone interested in local history and genealogy is welcome to attend meetings, which are listed each month in the Community Calendar. (Jeremy Weldon)

 

