Come sing a Christmas song with me

By Ricky Swindle

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy, friends!

Do you love Christmas songs ? Do you hate Christmas songs? Either way, this musing is just for you.

I truly hope no one has a BLUE CHRISTMAS and I also pray we don’t have a WHITE CHRISTMAS either.

BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE and IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS but a CHRISTMAS IN DIXIE does not always include a SLEIGH RIDE and building FROSTY THE SNOWMAN.

But I have heard tales that GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER while she attempted to DECK THE HALLS which resulted with her whistle singing ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS MY 2 FRONT TEETH.

Maybe someone you haven’t seen for awhile sends you a message saying I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS with your reply being PLEASE COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, and y’all can roast chestnuts and sing along to THE CHRISTMAS SONG and proceed to HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS.

But if YOU ARE A MEAN ONE MR GRINCH you may be humming I’M GETTING NUTTIN FOR CHRISTMAS.

SANTA CLAUS IS BACK IN TOWN so you better remember SANTA CLAUS IS WATCHING YOU, oh yes he is, SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN . DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR? It’s JINGLE BELLS and RUN RUN RUDOLPH all chiming in together asking IS ZAT YOU SANTA CLAUS? Because I SAW MOMMY KISSING SANTA CLAUS but then again SANTA LOOKED A LOT LIKE DADDY.

All your presents are wrapped with PRETTY PAPER under the O CHRISTMAS TREE along with your credit cards saying IF WE MAKE IT THRU DECEMBER, but we should never take away from the real meaning of Christmas.

We should always be mindful of that SILENT NIGHT, OH HOLY NIGHT, AWAY IN A MANGER on THE FIRST NOEL when the world heard the sound HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING. WE THREE KINGS and THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY traveled to that O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM to celebrate this JOY TO THE WORLD because THE VIRGIN MARY HAD A BABY BOY and to ask her MARY DID YOU KNOW?

Take care of yourself folks and Merry Christmas to you and your bunch from me and my bunch. I want to thank my daughter Jennifer Swindle Hughes for assisting me with this week’s musing.