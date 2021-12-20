Tommie Lou Curry Green, 80, passed away Friday evening, Dec.17, 2021, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The friends and family will be gathering prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Tommie was born May 19, 1941, in Batesville, to the late Thomas Jefferson and Allie Radford Curry. She was a retired LPN and member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville. In her spare time, Tommie enjoyed crocheting and loving on babies. She could often be found eating at Mr. Jiffy where she enjoyed talking and visiting with people. Tommie’s greatest enjoyment came from watching her grandchildren play ball.

Tommie is survived by her two daughters, Hope Little of Enid, Holly Green Bridges of Pope; son, Johnathan Thomas “Toby” Green of Southaven; five grandchildren, Lauren Munoz, Erin Willis, Kyle Green, Allie Shankle, Jaiden Green; six great-grandchildren, Anabel Munoz, Parker Runnels, Brady Munoz, Jenna Blair Willis, John Blake Willis and Henry Shankle.

Tommie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jefferson Curry and Allie Radford Curry; sister, Betty Sue Curry Hudson.