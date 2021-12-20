Funeral service for Jimmy Donald Stroupe, 74, of North Richland Hills, was held at noon on Monday, Dec. 20, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Larry Tefteller officiating. The family was receiving friends at 11:00 am prior to the service. Burial with military honors was held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Jimmy Donald Stroupe was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Batesville to Willard Gordon and Margie ‘Lucile’ Bevell Stroupe. He had 1 brother and 6 sisters. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and a Navy Vet. Jim loved the Ole Miss Rebels. He was one of their biggest fans. He loved playing golf and watching football. One of his most favorite things was spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. Family was very important to him. He never met a stranger and was loved by many. Jim worked as a salesman for many years for Stewart & Stevenson before his retirement. He passed on to his Heavenly home on Dec. 16, 2021.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Pam Bural and her husband, Tony, April Stroupe; stepdaughter, Michelle Virgin and Scott Romack; sisters, Peggy Bolen, Barbara Helmes and her husband, Bobby, Marilyn Ware and her husband E.V., and Patricia Stevens; grandchildren, Amanda Thomas and her husband Rustin, Chance Hirsch, Devin Bural, Caige Hirsch, Cashe Hirsch, Callie Hirsch, and Dylan McCoy; and great grandchildren Cody, Kinsley, Kasen, Karleigh and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy, sisters Carolyn and Jeanette, and his wife, Glenda.

