NP Cougars unbeaten in district play

Both the North Panola boys and girls basketball teams remained unbeaten in district play after picking up two victories last week.

The Cougar boys improved to 3-0 in district and 9-1 overall with a 82-62 home win over Holly Springs Friday (Dec. 7) that was followed by a 73-49 victory at Rosa Fort Tuesday (Dec. 10)

Cedquavious Hunter paced the Cougars in the win over Holly Springs with 37 points while Tony Davis provided 13. D.K.Williams provided nine followed by Jaqwan Gale’s eight points. J.J.Harrell chipped in with seven and Den’quarrious Robinson garnered six points. Ferenzo Cannon, Dee Brown and Jakeen Bowdery finished with two points each.

Bowdery held the hot hand for North Panola in the win over Rosa Fort with 17 points with Harrell and Hunter following with 16 and 15 points each. Robinson and Davis each added six with Nictavion Garrett supplying three. Gale, Williams and Jamarion Loveberry rounded out the scoring with two points each.

The North Panola girls meanwhile Holly Springs 54-41 behind 19 points from Jykeria Black. Tyrah Jones followed with 14 and D’Mya Williams provided nine. Dameria Brooks finished with five, Denijha Thomas four and Kireson Presley two points.

The Lady Cougars (3-0 in district) eased past Rosa Fort 64-34 Tuesday (Dec.7) with no individual scoring available.

North Panola will take part in the Desoto Central tournament Friday and Saturday with Lady Cougars taking the court Friday at 1 p.m against Center Hill followed by the boys squaring off against Center Hill at 2:30

The North Panola girls take on Lewisburg Saturday at 9:30 a.m while the boys also play Lewisburg afterwards.