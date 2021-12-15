Great Impact Karate Competes in Alabama

Twenty students from the Greater Impact Karate Club recently traveled to Dothan, AL, to compete at the 41th Annual Southern Region Open karate tournament. Greater Impact Karate is part of the after school children’s ministry at The Grace Place on Petit Street in Batesville. Rev. Don Chapman (center) is director of the children’s ministry and pastors a church plant at the location. Neighborhood children go to The Grace Place each afternoon for school tutoring, snacks, games, and Bible instruction. Some of the children participate in Chapman’s karate program he offers with help from his sons. Several of the local students earned ribbons at the competition. Pictured is the group of students and family members who made the trip.