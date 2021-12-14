Mr. Harry M. Bainer, 88, passed away Monday, Dece. 13, 2021, at the Sardis Community Nursing Home in Sardis.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Bainer was born in Moline, Kansas, on Sept. 4, 1933, to the late Mabel Bickel and Robert Eugene Bainer. After graduating from high school, he attended Colorado State University on a football scholarship. He later served in the U.S. Army, 95th Battalion Armored Division. He owned and operated several businesses during his lifetime before retiring from Bainer Seating in Como in 2005.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bainer was preceded in death by his wife, Jane E. Hunzelman Bainer; his sisters, Ruth Shideler, Shirely Deines, and Betty Matz, his brother, Bob Bainer and son, David Bainer.

Mr. Bainer is survived by his children, Greg Bainer (Laurie) of Germantown, TN, Jill Rawie (Mark) of Piperton, TN, and Jeff Bainer (Julia) of Batesville; his sister, Joanie Wells of Emporia, KS, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.