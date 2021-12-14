Brenda McElrath Barnett, 71, of Batesville passed away on Saturday, Dec.11, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro, AR.

A native of Newport, AR., she was the daughter of Epter and Myrtle McElrath. Ms. Barnett was a special education teacher and a massage therapist. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, listening to country music, and square dancing.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her husband of 49 years, Dr. Don Barnett of Batesville; two daughters, Candice Cox (Randy) and Britni Avant of Batesville; one sister, Sue Laminack (Ace) of Jonesboro, AR.; one brother, David McElrath (Sue) of Brownsville, TN; and five grandchildren, Isabel Cox, Elaine Cox, Emma Avant, Ellie Avant, and Wyatt Avant. Ms. Barnett is preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dickins Funeral Home, on Tuesday, Dec. 14. A private graveside service for family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

