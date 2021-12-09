MDOT’s 12 days of Christmas

Published 3:38 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will once again bring some extra holiday spirit to Mississippi’s highways this Christmas season. Starting Tuesday, December 14, MDOT will use its digital message signs (DMS), to remind the public to drive safely during this holiday season, for MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas. Drivers will see a new holiday-themed safety message each day with the final one posted on December 25; many of the messages were submitted by the public.

“Drivers can expect to see an increase of traffic during the holiday season. ‘MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas’ campaign was created as a clever way of engaging the public, reminding motorists of safe driving tips,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “At the end of the day our goal remains the same–keep the traveling public safe and an engaged public is a safe public.”

Traffic safety messages appear on DMS boards along highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. These 12 days of messages revolve around Christmas-themed movies, songs, and characters. However, any local emergency messages and traffic updates automatically override scheduled messages already on the DMS boards.

Some of MDOT’s favorite holiday messages from 2020 include:

EVEN SANTA HAS TO

BUCKLE UP IN MS

IT’S THE LAW

And here’s a preview of MDOT’s Christmas messages for 2021 which will begin on December 14:

JINGLE BELL ROCK

A SEAT BELT

 

SLOW SLEIGH?

JINGLE TO

THE RIGHT LANE

For more information on safe driving and for updated traffic information, visit MDOTtraffic.com or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

