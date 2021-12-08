Jail Log 11/29 – 12/5/21

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Nov. 29

Michael Lee Taylor, 357 Gregory Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Nov. 30

Steven Maurice Toliver, 349 Ruffin Dr., Sardis, charged with trespassing and malicious mischief.

Brian Adam Nelson, 1164 Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with parole violation.

Tyler James Bell, 18001 Hwy. 51S., Sardis, charged with no insurance, driving a suspended license, and improper tag.

Corterius Devon Booker, 14272 Hwy. 7, Coffeeville, DUI (other).

Tracy Ann Triplett, 602 Faith Circle, Trenton, TN, charged with DUI (other)

Dec. 1

Andre Lewayne Burton, 114 Hudson St., Senatobia, charged with two counts of petit larceny and burglary of a commercial building.

Vincent Edward Lockhart, 654 Washington St., Memphis, charged with first degree arson.

Dec. 2

Jesus Alberto Pena, 218 Eureka St., Batesville, charged with disturbing the peace.

Thako Teamell Jackson, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Tanasha Lasha Golliday, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

David Cortez Richardson, 1790 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, reckless driving, and no driver’s license.

James Edward Johnson, 230 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, arrested on a drug court citation.

Perry Moore, 205 Southworth St., Morgan City, charged with no CDL, improper equipment, and expired tag.

Dec. 3

Gerard Lee Broyles, 3300 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Taleisha S. Lloyd, 434 Taylor St., Como, charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Dec. 4

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with trespassing.

Margaret Madalynn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with trespassing.

Albert Keith Riley, 1801 Ranch Rd., Hernando, charged with DUI (second offense).

Dec. 5

Willie Anthony Eppenger, 2245 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI.

Nathan Myron Camp, 327 Chapel Town Rd., Courtland, aggravated domestic violence.

Robin Denise Oliver, 217 Hwy. 51, Como, charged with DUI.

Carlos Jerome Heard, 213 Cherry St., Como, charged with DUI refusal.

Orlando Robinzine, 695 Darling Rd., Darling, charged with DUI.

Kevin Demarco Smith, 608 E. Lee St., Sardis, arrested on a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.