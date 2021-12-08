Community Calendar

Dec. 11

The Town of Pope will have its annual Christmas Parade. Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at Pope School. For more information call 662-934-1137.

Dec. 11

Batesville Civic Center will be the site of SC Monster Truck Madness with shows at 1 and 7 p.m. Five globally known monster trucks will compete in racing, best trick wheelies, and freestyle. Free pit party with opportunity to see the trucks up close, ride Palmetto Patrol Monster truck and face painting for children. Gates open at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased from the ticket booth at the event. Advance tickets are available at the Civic Center’s website.

Dec 12

Mississippi Representative Lataisha Jackson and Askew Grove Church present an evening of Hope and Elevation Gospel Christmas Concert, with special guest, Le’Andreia Johnson. Doors open at 5 p.m., event at 6 p.m. Venue is Northwest Community College, Howard Coliseum. Admission is free, but attendees must contact NWCC to register.

Dec. 13

Each Monday in December there will be a Christmas Cuts Toy Drive. Please drop off unwrapped, new gifts for children at 125 ½ Public Square, Batesville. Anyone bringing in a gift will receive a free haircut if wanted. For more information contact Essie Thomas at 662-710-8098.

Dec. 13

Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at the Batesville Courthouse at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Dec. 13

Panola County Land Development and Use Commission will meet at the Sardis Courthouse at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Dec. 16

Batesville Dentistry will host its 5th annual Botox & Bubbles event from 4 to 6 p.m. The holiday open house will feature free facial analysis.

Dec. 19

United Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will hold its pre-Christmas program at the Holiday Inn located at 210 Power Drive in Batesville at 1 p.m. Rev. Jeffrey K McMullan is the pastor.

Dec. 21

The Batesville Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

Mondays

Free line dance classes every Monday night 6-8 p.m. at the Batesville Lions Club. Teacher is Wanda Hardy 662-934-1320 & email is batesvillebootscooters2020@hotmail.com. Also on Facebook. Beginner classes are at 6 p.m. and advanced classes are at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 8 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Ongoing

Bagged pairs of new or gently used shoes and boots of all types for men, women, and children are currently being collected for Batesville Safe Shelter. Donations can be dropped off at Groovy’s Garage, 985-D Eureka Rd., during normal business hours. All types of footwear is acceptable and will be appreciated.