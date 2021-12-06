Mechanics Bank makes $20K donation to Northwest CC

Mechanics Bank, a Northwest Mississippi Community College donor of more than 20 years, has made a $20,000 contribution to the college’s Investing Today, Impacting Tomorrow capital campaign. Over the years, the bank has served as a sponsor for Northwest Rodeo and the college’s Ranger Bluegrass Festival, and has also contributed to the Annual Fund. Additionally, the Mechanics Bank Endowed Scholarship was established in 2000. Pictured are (from left) Patti Gordon, Northwest’s executive director of Institutional Advancement, Dr. Lorri Williamson, member of both the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors and the Mechanics Bank Board of Directors, and Sterling Withers, president of the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors.