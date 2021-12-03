Dottie J. Gillespie, 89
Published 3:19 pm Friday, December 3, 2021
Dottie J. Gillespie, 89, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Canton.
She was born on July 13, 1932, to Mollie Griggs Wiggington and Hade Wiggington.
Dottie was a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church, Sardis Women’s Club, and Heflin House. She loved traveling, cooking and was an excellent seamstress. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mollie Gillespie of Canton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Gillespie; one son, Terry C. Gillespie, and sister, Robbie Smith. A graveside service and interment, will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be sent to Sardis Presbyterian Church. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.