Dottie J. Gillespie, 89, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Canton.

She was born on July 13, 1932, to Mollie Griggs Wiggington and Hade Wiggington.

Dottie was a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church, Sardis Women’s Club, and Heflin House. She loved traveling, cooking and was an excellent seamstress. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mollie Gillespie of Canton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Gillespie; one son, Terry C. Gillespie, and sister, Robbie Smith. A graveside service and interment, will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be sent to Sardis Presbyterian Church. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.