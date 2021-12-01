Property Transfers 11/22-26/21

Property transfers between Nov. 22 – 26, 2021, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Dale and Colleen Montgomery to Julie Maples, Fractional part of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Calvin Vick to Calvin Vick, et al, Four tracts of land in Range 6 West.

Calvin Vick, et al to Cheryl Vick Estes, Fractional part of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cheryl Estes to Calvin Vick, et al, Fractional part of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Lent and Linda Thomas to John Thomas, Five sections of Township 9, Range 8 West.

Lent and Linda Thomas to James Thomas, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 9, Range 9 West.

DG Holdings, LLC to Dolgencorp, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Bridge Four Properties, LLC to Ryan and Tammy Jones, Lot 15 of Magnolia Estates Subdivision.

Billie Anthony to William and Kelley Robison, A tract in Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Laquisha Walls to David Pettit, Lot 7 of Chickasaw View.

Martha File to Christopher and Halie Pike, Lot 19 of Lakewood Villages Subdivision.

Charlotte Byrd to Clara Mae Ware, Lot 7, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Theresa Kelley to Bobby and Brenda Woodard, Lot 435, Section D, Enid Shores Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Dian Rae and Milton Bell to Robin O’Connell, Part of Lot 1, Block 18, and part of Abandoned Jackson Ave., Original Town of Como, in Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Wesley and Peggy Rhodes to Wesley Rhodes, Tract in Section 7, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Albert Wilson to Rashad Frank, Tract in Section 7, Township 8, Range 7 West.

Amanda Pope to Garry Pope, Nearly 80 acres in the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Richard Adams to Lynwood and Gayle Lynn Kuehn Adams, A part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 7, Range 8 West.

James and May to Como Main Street Properties, LLC, North Half of Lot 24 and South Half of Lot 25, Block 8, Original Town of Como, located in Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.