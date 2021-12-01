Boren Wins 2021 Pigskin Picks Title

Randy Boren has won the trophy awarded to the top prognosticator in The Panolian’s annual Pigskin Picks contest. He took possession of the prize Tuesday from last year’s winner, Bailey Guckert. The contest runs 14 weeks each fall with representatives from local businesses competing for trophies. Readers also compete for small cash prizes. The newspaper receives hundreds of ballots each week. Boren finished the contest with 119 correct picks from the 156 games during the season. Second place trophies will go to Dr. Glen Stone at Batesville Vision Clinic and Kirk Rowsey at Big Delta Powersports. They each compiled records of 118-36, one game behind Boren.