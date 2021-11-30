VIRGINIA LYNN YOUNG

Virginia Lynn Young, age 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home in Como on November 19, 2021.

Virginia was born May 14, 1939, one of five children to the late James Ormond Scarlett and Omaree Hamby Scarlett in Slate Springs, MS. Virginia married Abner Clay Young in 1963 and together the couple had two children. Virginia was a member of Como United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was a devout follower of Christ. She enjoyed playing scrabble, reading, writing and fellowship with people. She leaves behind her husband, Abner Clay Young of Como; children, Debra Young Cutler (Robert) of Boise, ID., Brian Young (Lory) of Norwalk, CT.; two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service for Virginia will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Como United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:30.