Shrimp and Okra Gumbo recipe

Published 8:10 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By WordPress.com VIP

By Robert St. John

1 /2 cup           Canola oil

3 /4 cup           Flour

3 Tbl               File powder

1 cup               Onion, diced

1 /2 cup           Celery, diced

1 /2 cup           Bell pepper, diced

1 1 /2 cups       Fresh okra, sliced

2 Tbl               Garlic, minced

1 1 /2 lbs         Shrimp, small

2 tsp                Salt

1 1 /2 tsp         Black pepper

2 tsp                Creole Seasoning

1 1 /2 tsp         Basil, dry

1 tsp                Thyme, dry

1 cup               Tomatoes, diced, canned or fresh

2 quarts           Shrimp stock

1 Tbl               Hot Sauce

1 /4 tsp             Cayenne pepper

In a large skillet, combine oil, flour and file powder to form a roux. Cook over medium heat, stirring often until roux is very dark (be careful not to burn). Add

vegetables, garlic, spices and shrimp and continue to cook for five to seven minutes, stirring constantly to prevent burning.

Meanwhile, bring shrimp stock and tomatoes to a boil. Slowly add roux mixture to boiling stock and mix well. Lower heat to a slow simmer and cook 10 more minutes. Add hot sauce and cayenne pepper.

Yield: 1 gallon

 

