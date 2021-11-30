Shrimp and Okra Gumbo recipe

By Robert St. John

1 /2 cup Canola oil

3 /4 cup Flour

3 Tbl File powder

1 cup Onion, diced

1 /2 cup Celery, diced

1 /2 cup Bell pepper, diced

1 1 /2 cups Fresh okra, sliced

2 Tbl Garlic, minced

1 1 /2 lbs Shrimp, small

2 tsp Salt

1 1 /2 tsp Black pepper

2 tsp Creole Seasoning

1 1 /2 tsp Basil, dry

1 tsp Thyme, dry

1 cup Tomatoes, diced, canned or fresh

2 quarts Shrimp stock

1 Tbl Hot Sauce

1 /4 tsp Cayenne pepper

In a large skillet, combine oil, flour and file powder to form a roux. Cook over medium heat, stirring often until roux is very dark (be careful not to burn). Add

vegetables, garlic, spices and shrimp and continue to cook for five to seven minutes, stirring constantly to prevent burning.

Meanwhile, bring shrimp stock and tomatoes to a boil. Slowly add roux mixture to boiling stock and mix well. Lower heat to a slow simmer and cook 10 more minutes. Add hot sauce and cayenne pepper.

Yield: 1 gallon