BETTY JO MCDANIEL DAVIS

Mrs. Betty Jo McDaniel Davis, 68, gained her eternal rest on November 25, 2021. She carried many titles—child of God, daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend. She was born on February 16, 1953 to the late Willie Bailey McDaniel and Marsha Minerva Griffin McDaniel of Batesville, Mississippi.

Betty leaves to cherish his memory: her husband Cedreck G. Davis of Huntsville, Alabama; one daughter, Dr. Tamarrah C. Davis of Chattanooga, Tennessee; four sisters, Eljean Thurman of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jerlene Dickerson of Cleveland, Ohio, Wilma Herring of Southaven, Mississippi, and Genevia (Michael) Jackson of Southaven, Mississippi; 2 brothers, Ralph (Margaret) McDaniel, Sr. of St. Louis, Missouri and George (Debra) McDaniel of Senatobia, Mississippi; a cherished nephew, Sherman (Stacie) Ford of Southaven, Mississippi, a brother-in-law, Adell Davis, Jr. of Senatobia, Mississippi, 3 sisters-in-law, Yvonne Sandridge of Coldwater, Mississippi, Jannafer (Barry) Reed of Houston, Texas, and Sheila Davis of Senatobia, Mississippi, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who have been benefactors of her love and care and will continue to foster the legacy she imprinted so deeply on the hearts of many.

Services Friday, December 3rd will be held at Northwest Church of Christ 5008 Pulaski Pike NW, Huntsville, AL, Lie In State will begin at 12:00 noon with Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 pm.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, December 4th at Macedonia Cemetery 2609 Macedonia Road, Batesville, MS, Family Visitation beginning at 12:00 noon with Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 pm. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Memorial Chapel (931) 685-4200 www.nelsonandsons.net.