REV. JOHNNY N TULLOS SR. age 92, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his home in Marks, MS.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Rev. Johnny was born on June 16, 1929 to the late Berlin Tullos and Erma Lamb Tullos in Kosciusko, MS. He was a faithful member of the Goodway United Pentecostal Church and also honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Rev. Johnny was an ordained United Pentecostal Church International minister and was the former pastor of the First United Pentecostal Church in Senatobia, MS. He retired as Chief Operator of TN Gas Pipeline Company in Batesville. He was a farmer and proud owner of Tullos Stump Grinding Service. Rev. Johnny lived his life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

The family left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Peggy Jones Tullos of Marks, MS; two daughters, Elaine Tullos Brown (Bobby) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Ruth Tullos Moore (Rickey) of Madison, MS; two sons, Johnny N. Tullos, Jr. (Teresa) of Marks, MS, and David N. Tullos of Madison, MS; one brother, Walter Tullos of Enid, MS; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Tullos Faggert Perrigan, Mayzelle Tullos Kimbrell, and Patricia Tullos Wright; one brother, Donald Tullos; two grandchildren, Lori Renee Moore and an unknown child of God; and one great grandchild, Aubrey Brown.

For anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers may do so to the Goodway United Pentecostal Church, 1331 Bill Locke Rd. Marks MS 38646, in Rev. Johnny Tullos’ name