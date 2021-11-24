White Christmas opens next week at Playhouse

Panola Playhouse will present White Christmas in nine shows from Dec. 3-12. Some of the dates have been sold out, but others have tickets available. Visit the www.panolaplayhouse.com website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Directed by Erica Peninger, the musical will open Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5. Other shows will be Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 8-11, at 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 11 and 12) at 2 p.m. each day.

In the play, veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander.

With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical worthy of year-round productions.