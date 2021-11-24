Community Garden Beds Constructed

Trustees from the Panola County detention center built large raised beds for a community garden planned on the property adjacent to the South Panola Food Pantry building. The project is part of the Mississippi State University Extension Service’s effort to increase awareness of nutrition and healthy eating. Panola County’s Community Wellness Planner, Anna Katherine Colbert coordinated the building of the raised beds with the Sheriff’s Office and food pantry directors. Colbert said the Extension Service hopes to build and place similar beds for community gardens at other locations throughout the county.