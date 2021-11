Dale Adams, 53, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.