Michael W. Brown, 66, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening, Nov. 21, at Wells Funeral Home.

Michael was born on Oct. 26, 1955, to the late Minnie Ruth McMillen and William Malcolm Brown in Aurora, IL. He worked in construction, mainly as a siding installer. He was fond of reading and crossword puzzles as well as watching old cowboy movies. Michael also had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed going out to the lake.

The family he leaves behind includes his two sons, Joshua M. Brown of Batesville, and Loren M. Brown of Louisville, KY; his sister, Deborah S. Sherman of Batesville; his brother, Timothy D. Carter of Olive Branch; his step-father, Pop of Batesville; and 2 grandchildren, Landon R. Brown of Louisville, KY, and Jonathan Louis M. Brown of Batesville.