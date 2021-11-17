Last meal details released; state will have first execution since 2012 today

By Emily Wagster Pettus

Associated Press

A man who killed his estranged wife and terrorized their family is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening in Mississippi and become the first person executed in that state since 2012.

Prosecutors said David Neal Cox shot Kim Kirk Cox and let her bleed to death over several hours while he sexually assaulted his stepdaughter three times in front of her dying mother.

Cox, 50, relinquished all appeals and filed court papers calling himself “worthy of death.” His execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Mississippi and other states have had difficulty finding lethal injection drugs because pharmaceutical companies began blocking the use of their products to carry out death sentences.

Editor’s Note: Other media outlets, including WLBT television are reporting this afternoon that Cox’s last meal request includes banana pudding, French fries, fried catfish and cornbread, according to Commissioner Burl Cain