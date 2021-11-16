Property Transfers 11/8-12/21

]Second Judicial District

Michael and Angie Bell to Michael Bell, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 North, Range 5 East.

Syble L. Williamson to Paul and Dolly Williamson, Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Virginia Hogan, Patricia Briscoe and Kathy Lynn Mills to Miles Durham and Payton Marascalco, Part of the Northwest Half of Section 9, Township 9, Range 7 West.

College Investment Co., a Mississippi Corporation to Sherry Gates Myers, Lot 13 of Cole-Owen Subdivision.

Hayward Lee Harmon, William Frank Harmon, Mitchell Woods, Russell Woods and Machael Woods Sorrells to the City of Batesville, Three parts of Section 4 and 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bruce and Laura Cook to Tammie Jo Sutton, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Tammie Jo Sutton to Bruce and Laura Cook, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Shelton Hentz and Wendy Michelle Johnson Taylor to William and Heather Turner, Commencing at Northwest corner of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Douglas E. Jones to Kimberly L. Jones, Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9, Range 6 West.

Deborah and John Kling to Christopher Michael Kling, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section of 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Pascual and Nina Cruz to Ronald and Mona Cobb, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Haydon Bolen and Dominique Bolen to Courtney and Christopher Elmore, Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Dr. Andy Garrott to Richard and Pam Chambliss, Section E-2, Lot 113, Spaces 1 and 7.

Quack N’ Rack Farms, LLC to Matthew Garrett Murphy, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Estate of Charles Whitman Holland to Anita Smith Holland and Paula Holland Mayfield, Lot 28, First Addition, Saree Subdivision.

Christopher Brocato to Milton Lee Johnson, Jr., A five acre parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cheap Home Finders, Inc. to Samira Wilson, Lot 49, Section H, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Emogene Brown to William Theisman, A part of Lot 71 of Jarrat Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Lester Leon Buice to Adrienne Kay Kelso, A part of Section 15 and 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

S.A. Prime Investments, LLC to Farrah Bramlett, Part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Annie Taylor to Anne C. Taylor, Trustee of the AJW Family Revocable Trust, A fractional part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Rachel Powell to Rachel and Joe Powell, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Block 2, Unplatted Land, Section 33, Township 6, Range 7.