Property Transfers 11/8-12/21

Published 11:27 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Davis Coen

]Second Judicial District

Michael and Angie Bell to Michael Bell, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 North, Range 5 East.

Syble L. Williamson to Paul and Dolly Williamson, Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Virginia Hogan, Patricia Briscoe and Kathy Lynn Mills to Miles Durham and Payton Marascalco, Part of the Northwest Half of Section 9, Township 9, Range 7 West.

College Investment Co., a Mississippi Corporation to Sherry Gates Myers, Lot 13 of Cole-Owen Subdivision.

Hayward Lee Harmon, William Frank Harmon, Mitchell Woods, Russell Woods and Machael Woods Sorrells to the City of Batesville, Three parts of Section 4 and 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bruce and Laura Cook to Tammie Jo Sutton, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Tammie Jo Sutton to Bruce and Laura Cook, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Shelton Hentz and Wendy Michelle Johnson Taylor to William and Heather Turner, Commencing at Northwest corner of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Douglas E. Jones to Kimberly L. Jones, Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9, Range 6 West.

Deborah and John Kling to Christopher Michael Kling, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section of 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Pascual and Nina Cruz to Ronald and Mona Cobb, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Haydon Bolen and Dominique Bolen to Courtney and Christopher Elmore, Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Dr. Andy Garrott to Richard and Pam Chambliss, Section E-2, Lot 113, Spaces 1 and 7.

Quack N’ Rack Farms, LLC to Matthew Garrett Murphy, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Estate of Charles Whitman Holland to Anita Smith Holland and Paula Holland Mayfield, Lot 28, First Addition, Saree Subdivision.

Christopher Brocato to Milton Lee Johnson, Jr., A five acre parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cheap Home Finders, Inc. to Samira Wilson, Lot 49, Section H, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Emogene Brown to William Theisman, A part of Lot 71 of Jarrat Subdivision.

 

First Judicial District

Lester Leon Buice to Adrienne Kay Kelso, A part of Section 15 and 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

S.A. Prime Investments, LLC to Farrah Bramlett, Part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Annie Taylor to Anne C. Taylor, Trustee of the AJW Family Revocable Trust, A fractional part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Rachel Powell to Rachel and Joe Powell, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Block 2, Unplatted Land, Section 33, Township 6, Range 7.

 

 

More News

Effie Spears, 105, passes peacefully

Sardis Has ‘Paint the Town Pink’ Contest

Quilt of Valor presented during Veterans Day program

Batesville Municipal Court 11/10/21

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow