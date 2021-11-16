Property Transfers 11/8-12/21
Published 11:27 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021
]Second Judicial District
Michael and Angie Bell to Michael Bell, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 North, Range 5 East.
Syble L. Williamson to Paul and Dolly Williamson, Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Virginia Hogan, Patricia Briscoe and Kathy Lynn Mills to Miles Durham and Payton Marascalco, Part of the Northwest Half of Section 9, Township 9, Range 7 West.
College Investment Co., a Mississippi Corporation to Sherry Gates Myers, Lot 13 of Cole-Owen Subdivision.
Hayward Lee Harmon, William Frank Harmon, Mitchell Woods, Russell Woods and Machael Woods Sorrells to the City of Batesville, Three parts of Section 4 and 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Bruce and Laura Cook to Tammie Jo Sutton, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.
Tammie Jo Sutton to Bruce and Laura Cook, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.
Shelton Hentz and Wendy Michelle Johnson Taylor to William and Heather Turner, Commencing at Northwest corner of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.
Douglas E. Jones to Kimberly L. Jones, Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9, Range 6 West.
Deborah and John Kling to Christopher Michael Kling, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section of 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Pascual and Nina Cruz to Ronald and Mona Cobb, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.
Haydon Bolen and Dominique Bolen to Courtney and Christopher Elmore, Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.
Dr. Andy Garrott to Richard and Pam Chambliss, Section E-2, Lot 113, Spaces 1 and 7.
Quack N’ Rack Farms, LLC to Matthew Garrett Murphy, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.
Estate of Charles Whitman Holland to Anita Smith Holland and Paula Holland Mayfield, Lot 28, First Addition, Saree Subdivision.
Christopher Brocato to Milton Lee Johnson, Jr., A five acre parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
Cheap Home Finders, Inc. to Samira Wilson, Lot 49, Section H, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.
Emogene Brown to William Theisman, A part of Lot 71 of Jarrat Subdivision.
First Judicial District
Lester Leon Buice to Adrienne Kay Kelso, A part of Section 15 and 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.
S.A. Prime Investments, LLC to Farrah Bramlett, Part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.
Annie Taylor to Anne C. Taylor, Trustee of the AJW Family Revocable Trust, A fractional part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.
Rachel Powell to Rachel and Joe Powell, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Block 2, Unplatted Land, Section 33, Township 6, Range 7.