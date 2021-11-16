Batesville Municipal Court 11/10/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court, Wednesday, Nov. 10, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Latisha Sheri Ards, 221 Noble Street, Batesville, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Burnell Buckley, 380 Conrad Dr., Athens,Ga., failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of public drunkenness.

Lequavias Dontrell Cole, 3569 Nash Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty to speeding and was fined $176. He also pleaded not guilty to simple assault and was given a Dec. 29 trial date.

Victoria Conner, 150 MLK, Jr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was fined $443 due in 30 days.

Edwards Davis,Jr., 5100 Arkabutla Dam Rd., Arkabutla, failed to appear on charges of possession of paraphernalia, switched tag, no driver’s license and old fines of $1,076.

Lena Grace Franklin, 3171 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty and was fined $781 for possession of alcohol by a minor and loud muffler.

Shamous Jerome Jones, 4329 C Barnacre Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI and speeding and was given a tentative Dec.1 trial date.

Jacqueline Denise Lee, 4375 Hwy. 51 North, Apt.A, Horn Lake, had a simple assault charge dismissed.

Jarquavian Rudd, 215 Noble St., Batesville, was found guilty of simple assault and ordered to pay old fines totaling $571 due in 30 days.

Loretta Starks, 3551 Barron Ave, Memphis, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Bobby Levette Smalley, Jr., 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, made his initial appearance on an aggravated assault charge and was held on a $2,500 bond.

Haniyah Stansberry, no address given, had felony malicious mischief and simple assault charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Candice Wilder, no address given, made her initial appearance on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, firearm enhancement penalty and open container charges and was held on a $50,000 bond.

Michael J. Porter, no address given, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Porter also had a hold for Nebraska.

James Larry Dean Winters, Oxford, was found guilty of petit larceny and trespassing and was fined $765.

Lacy Darnell Neyland, 198 N. Pauline St., Apt. 310, Memphis, had a careless driving charge non-adjudicated.