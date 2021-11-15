Kate Lynn Adams, 75

Kate Lynn Adams was born July 23, 1946, in Water Valley, to the late Hosea and Marine Joiner. She accepted Christ at an early age at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church where she was a faithful member and served on the Mother Board.

She graduated from Patton Lane High School. After graduating, she worked for Thermos and Big Yank until her health failed. She was also the neighborhood caregiver where she earned the title, Mama Kate. When she wasn’t wearing the hat of being a caregiver, Kate enjoyed gardening and word puzzles.

Kate departed her earthly home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Kate was truly loved by her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories: two daughters, Donna Woodard and Jennifer Adams, both of Batesville; three sons; Tracey (Brenda) Adams of Charlotte, NC, Epsi James Adams of Batesville, and Curtis (Aisha) Adams of Statham, GA.

She leaves four grandchildren: Chiquita, Latoya, Katelyn and William. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins will carry on her sweet memories as well.

Kate leaves two sisters: Ernestine (Fred) Copeland of Lakeland, FL, and Lorraine Williams of New Orleans, LA: four sisters-in-law; Brenda Joiner, Essie Joiner, and Betty Joiner Morgan, all of Batesville, and Betty Jones of Oxford.

She is preceded in death by one sister and four brothers: Dorette Webb, Verdie Lee Joiner, Alvin Joiner, David Joiner and Roy Jones.

A wake is planned for Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 19, in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks with Pastor Preston Gleeton Sr. officiating.

Burial will be in the Old New Providence Cemetery in Panola County.