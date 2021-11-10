Veterans Day program on the Square Thursday

Weather permitting, a full Veterans Day program will be held on the Downtown Square Thursday at 11 a.m. If there is rain, the gazebo will serve as a shelter for a scaled down version of the commemoration.

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1954 when Armistice Day was renamed. The day is observed worldwide, and in America on the 11th day of the 11th month, and generally at the 11th hour, which marks the time when most of the fighting of World War I ceased in 1918 when the German armistice went into effect.

Locally, Batesville Main Street will lead the Veterans Day events with the assistance of the Exchange Club membership.

This year’s program will start with a rendition of “Fanfare of the Unsung Hero” from the South Panola High School band and posting of colors by ROTC students.

The band will also perform the Marches of the Armed Forces – The Marines’ Hymn, The Army Goes Rolling Along, Semper Paratus, the U.S. Air Force, and Anchors Aweigh.

Brooke Wright will sing the National Anthem and the Boy Scouts Troop 478 will lead attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Hal Ferrell will introduce guest speaker Brandon McClellan. Troop 478 Scoutmaster Jim Whitten and the Scouts will lead a flag dedication.

Bobby Jefcoat, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, will be presented a Quilt of Valor by Harry Bryan.

The Ragged Old Flag poem will be read by Clint Roberson, and Exchange Club member and veteran Calvin Land will lead the lowering of the flag portion of the program.

“America the Beautiful” will be the last song played by the band and the ROTC will retire the colors to mark the end of the program.