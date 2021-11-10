Cougars advance to 2nd round with 60-6 win

Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Brad Greer

The North Panola Cougars will look to continue their march through the post-season as they visit the Aberdeen Bulldogs Friday in the season round of the North 3A State playoffs in a 7 p.m kickoff.

Both teams advanced out of the first round in different ways last Friday as North Panola (8-1) trounced Ruleville Central 60-6 in Sardis while Aberdeen (6-4) went on the road and survived a last second missed field goal to defeat Water Valley 12-9. 

This will be the fifth time the Cougars and Bulldogs have met in the playoffs with the series tied at two games apiece. North Panola has won two in a row including the last meeting 45-12 in 2020. Aberdeen finished the regular season as the number three team from region four behind Noxubee County and Amory.

The Bulldogs wins have come against Calhoun City  (6-0), Mooreville 26-21), Nettleton (28-17), East Webster (31-16), and to Hatley (51-0) with losses against an early season forfeit loss to Houston, followed by setbacks to Caledonia, Amory and Noxubee Co. 

 If Aberdeen plans to pull off another upset, they must find a way to slow down a red hot North Panola offense that is averaging 40 points per game that has included 170 points over the last three games and has won its last five in a row after losing their only setback of the year 28-20 against Senatobia.

Against Ruleville Central last week the Cougars  set the tone early with a touchdown on the opening series and never took their foot off the gas pedal in a 60-6 trouncing of the Tigers.

Quarterback QD Walls threw five touchdowns and ran for two more as the Cougars led 40-6 at halftime. Walls tossed scoring strikes of 80,34 and 28 yards to M.J. Newsom and a 37-yard connection to Southern Mississippi commitment  J.J.Harrell. 

Leading 54-6 late in the fourth quarter, Walls threw a 50-yard bomb to Cody Simpson with 1:11 left in the game.

Walls also had scoring runs of 22 and 20 yards. Jakeen Bowdery returned a interception 29 yards for a ‘ pick 6’ in the first quarter. Limekin Walls added a 51-yard scamper in the third quarter.

 

More News

Veterans Day program on the Square Thursday

New respect for an old stone hoe

Grace for Today Ribbon Cutting

Educators recognized as classroom grant recipients

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow