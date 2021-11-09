Property Transfers 11/1-5/21

Property transfers between Nov. 1- 5, 2021, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Donald F. Smith to A&S Station, LLC, A tract in the Southeast corner of Lot 2 of the Highway 6 Commercial Subdivision in Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Camille M. Breckenridge to Will Baggett, The North Half of Lots 15 and 16, and a fractional part of Lot 19, Block 10 of the Collins Map and Survey of the Town of Batesville.

Womble Farms Inc. and Fred Womble to DH Holdings, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

DG Holdings, LLC to Womble Farms Inc. and Fred Womble, Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, and the North Half of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Nolan F. West to Robert Lance Burkes and Claudia G. Burkes, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28 and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all in Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Nolan F. West to Sims Howard Hawkins, Jr., Molly M. Hawkins and Brandon Matthew Petit, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Nolan F. West to John William Reed, III, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28 and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all in Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Fly Timber Company, Inc. to RF Forest, A fraction of the East Half of Section 22, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Keith Cole and Eboni Cole to A1 Investments, LLC, Lot 3 of Gordon Subdivision.

HSC Batesville, LLC to Dolgencorp, LLC, Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Gale Edward Shegog (deceased), Everette Shegog, Jeanette Shegog, Lem F. Shegog and Catherine Shegog (deceased) to Dimple Ware Langford, South Half of the Southwest part of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Jason F. Fly and Audra Beth Fly to Steve A. Pinkston, Jr., A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 27 South, Range 2 East.

Jimmy Snider and Janie Snider to Kathy Snider Gaines, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West, and a part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter and the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Jimmy Snider and Janie Snider to Terry L. Snider, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West, and a part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter and the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Vivian M. Bridges to Sharman Smith, Teresa Myers and Gil Bridges, Lots 8 to 12 of Block G of Court Place Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Donald Lee Dearing and Donna Marie Dearing to South Lake Water Association, Inc., Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Rasco Farms, LLC to Dawn Gresham, Patricia Rasco, John and Lindy Busby, Robby Rasco and William Rasco, Four tracts in the Southwest and Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Willie Ann Pratcher to Charles Herod, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Belinda Brooks Bland to Belinda Brooks Bland, Robert Brooks and Cayden Gatson, Lot 10, Block D, Crenshaw.

John I. Salter to William (Pete) Johnson, Lot 7, Section 7, Township 8, Range 7 West.

Kate Patterson to Frankie Lynn Simmerman and Frank Russell Simmerman, Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Taylor Investment Partners, LP to Fly Timber Co., Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21 and Northwest Quarter of Section 22, both in Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Thomas S. Shuler to William B. Wallace, Northwest corner of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

,