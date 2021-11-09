Former Pizza Hut building will be new restaurant

Batesville will soon have a new restaurant in the now-vacant building on Hwy. 6 that once housed Pizza Hut.

The new occupants, from Oxford, this week hung a sign in front of the building and will soon start a renovation to prepare for the opening of Costa Bar and Grill.

“We’re excited to have a new restaurant coming to Batesville,” said Mayor Hal Ferrell. “We look forward to their success and I can’t wait to try it. Let’s make Batesville all it can be. Welcome, Costa Bar and Grill.”

Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar helped negotiate the deal, and said the business owners have signed a five-year lease agreement, intending to make a longterm investment in the community. He said the owners of Costa Bar and Grill communicated their belief the Batesville market will support another Mexican restaurant.

The Batesville Pizza Hut was built in 1978 by a partnership of businessmen that included Bob Dunlap, Henry Heafner, and Dr. Whitaker. The property eventually became Dr. Whitaker’s solely and was later owned by his children.

The Whitaker family sold the property to an out-of-state investor about a year ago when Dr. Whitaker’s widow passed away.

Pizza Hut was the first national franchise to open a store on what was then a lonely stretch of Hwy. 6. It was an attraction and dining destination for Panola Countians, and a welcome sight for travelers across North Mississippi.