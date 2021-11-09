Batesville Municipal Court 11/3/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court, Wednesday, Nov. 3, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Ashley Michelle Boyett, 121 Perkins Street, Crowder, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 due in 30 days.

Jay Roy Ellis,Jr., 5675 Mulberry Road, Calhan, Colorado, had charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Tanasia Domnique Farmer, 177 Vance Street, Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of shoplifting and fined $1,146 due in 30 days.

Jakevious Deonate Hardon, 255 Panola Ave.,Crowder, had a charge of simple assault to create fear dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Taylor Jaudon, 1162 Morrow Road, Courtland, had charges of DUI and careless driving continued.

Kendrick Deshay Jones, 205 Claude Street, Batesville, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for breaking into a coin operated machine, malicious mischief and petit larceny.

Jatavius Dmarte Keys, 3634 Pocahontas Ext., Sardis, had charges of domestic violence and no tag continued. Keys did have unpaid fines of $2,183 from 2018 to 2020.

Saundra Marie Reed, 149 Spain Drive, Charleston, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Alonza Robertson, 212 King Street, pleaded not guilty to second offense domestic violence and was given a Dec. 8 trial date.

James Shegog, 1223 Carlisle Road, Courtland, pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license and driving in more than one lane along with unpaid fines totaling $1,595.

Brandon Maurice Smith, 404 East Cypress Street, Charleston, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Bobby Deon Wright, 1645 McNeely Road, Courtland, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 due in 30 days.