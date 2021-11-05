Ernest Guy Walker, 81

Earnest Guy Walker, age 81, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home in Batesville.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Batesville. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Batesville. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Guy was born on Feb. 1, 1940, to Earnest Guy Walker, Sr., and Annie Louise Mills Walker in Batesville. Guy went to school in Batesville and graduated in 1958. He is a graduate of Mississippi State with a Bachelor, Masters, and Specialist Degree in Agricultural Education. He taught agriculture for thirty-three years with one year at Mantachie High School and 32 years at South Panola High School.

He was a Future Farmers of America advisor and was a member of the Masons for 50 years. Guy loved his teaching career and the students he taught. his other interests were in farming, attending auctions, buying and selling equipment, and watching television. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Batesville.\

Guy is survived by his wife Ellen Woods Walker of Batesville, one daughter, Janet Walker Johnston of Batesville, and her mother Tommye W. Walker of Batesville, two step-daughters, Gena Patterson of Saltillo, Donna (Dale) Cook of Collierville, TN, and one stepson, Ricky (Susan) Woods of Drew. He leaves behind his grand-dog, Wesley, whom he loved so much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Walker, Sr., and Annie Mills Walker, a son, David Guy Walker, step-daughter, Rita Vazquez, and sister, Eugenia Walker Towles.

Pallbearers will be Billy Smith, Kenny Bolen, Robert Ales, Barry Simmerman, Dale Cook, and Colby Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are Ricky Woods, Ricky Swindle, James Weaver, and Willis Wright.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesville and Belleview Baptist Church.

Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register may be signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.