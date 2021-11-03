Lady Wave picks up win at Lee, Ark.; junior high girls win big

The North Delta Lady Green Wave rebounded from their first loss of the season to Greenville Christian last week with a 67-46 road win at Lee, Ark., Tuesday (Nov. 2). The North Delta Junior High Lady Wave were also victorious with a 34-13 over the Lady Cougars.

Shelby Boone provided 18 points for North Delta (2-1) with Sophie Williams adding 13 points. Breck Brewer contributed with nine, Sadie Gray and Libby Miller each had eight points each.

Ellie Gray contributed seven points while Autumn Boone and Emily Wells rounded out the scoring two points.

NDJH 34

Lee, Ark. 13

Ann Kristopher Wolfe scored ten points to pace North Delta to their season-opening win. Cadie Coker and Laney Taylor followed with six points while Jada Bryant and Aubrey Claire Flautt provided four points.

Emma Brown and Kaden Bates each had two points.

North Delta will be back in action Thursday (Nov. 4) at Bayou Academy.