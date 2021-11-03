Gun at NP high school not real weapon, drive-by shooting Tuesday not related

Panola County Sheriff deputies were called to North Panola High School this morning to assist school officials when reports of guns on campus surfaced.

Chief Deputy Reginald Lantern said authorities performed a school wide search of backpacks and no weapons were found. One student was in possession of an air pistol used to shoot BBs or pellets, but reports said that student was not a threat to others, and was not one of the students officials had received information about.

Lantern said the school was on a lockdown period for a short time while school officials handled the matter. No students were in danger, and no charges were filed against anyone. Authorities had picked up on rumors that guns had been hidden in the school, or were being brought to campus today.

Lantern said school officials and deputies handled the matter quickly and a normal school day was continued.

Sardis Police Chief Chris Franklin said his department will continue to assist the school through communication about any students involved in any weapons-related incidents in the town. North Panola High School, like all county schools, has a full-time School Resource Officer, and the officer stationed in Sardis is a Panola County deputy. That agency takes the lead on any law enforcement matter at the school.

Franklin did say that his department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Pocahontas Street Tuesday afternoon. The chief said the shooting appeared to be random and no one was injured, although a window was shot at one house.

Franklin said he anticipates an arrest in the shooting pending further investigation.