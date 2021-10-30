Sybil Lucille Herron, 83

Sybil Lucille Herron went to be with Jesus on Oct. 29, 2021, at the age of 83.

Sybil was born in Grubbs, Ark., to Virgil and Dora Williams Cagle on Nov. 22, 1937. In high school, she loved to spend time with her friends and play basketball.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at noon prior to the service.

Sybil and her husband Reverend Reggie Herron married on Jan. 15, 1955. They were married for 53 loving years and had seven children.

Sybil was a factory worker at Roper Luggage and Panola Mills, but outside the home, her greatest work was keeping the nursery and teaching children about Jesus at Rose Hill Baptist Church where she and Reggie led for over 25 years.

Being a mother to seven children was not easy, but she always showed love, patience, and perseverance to her family. She always woke early to enjoy her coffee before the rest of the house became rambunctious. She enjoyed reading, but her most favorite pastime was crocheting.

Sybil is celebrating her reunion in Heaven with her husband Reggie, her son Mike Herron, her daughter Joyce Tippery, her mother Dora Cagle, her father Virgil Cagle, her brothers Lonnie Cagle and George Cagle, and her sister Joyce Cagle. She is survived by her children Pat Herron (Laura), Laura Robison (EJ), Bill Herron (Tami), Bob Herron (Eunice), and Kathy True (Lane), 14 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

Her children could not have been blessed with a more perfect mother, and when they think of her, this is the passage that always comes to mind:

Proverbs 31

10 Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.

28 Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her:

29 Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.