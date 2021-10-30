Batesville police investigating shooting death on Vick St.

A Batesville woman died Saturday afternoon after being shot multiple times in her driveway. Police are searching for her attacker, who fled in a blue vehicle according to people who witnessed the shooting. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Reports said the woman, a black female, had just arrived at her house on Vick Street when her assailant began firing at her with a handgun. She attempted to drive away, but was struck by bullets and couldn’t maintain control of her vehicle. The car was wrecked in a ditch close to her house when police arrived.

She was treated on the scene by paramedics, but died on the way to a hospital.

The attack left relatives and neighbors stunned. Police are rarely called to the residential area where some of the oldest family homes in Batesville are located, including the mayor’s residence. Vick Street runs between Hwy. 6 and Trianon Street.

Investigators have released no names of suspects, only that police are trying to locate a black male described to them by witnesses as the shooter. Anyone with any information for investigators should immediately call the Batesville Police Department at 662-563-5653.