Peewee teams in playoffs this weekend against Pontotoc

The Batesville Tigers peewee football teams will open up the first round of the playoffs at home Saturday at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium and Tiger Field.

All three youth teams will take on teams from Pontotoc.

The 7-8 year olds will play at 9 a.m. The team enters the playoffs with a No. 2 seed after regular season play.

The 9-10 year olds finished the season with a No. 1 seed for postseason and will play at 10:15 a.m.

The 11-12 year olds will play the third game at 11:30 a.m. They are the No. 2 seed.

Photo: The youngest football Tigers in Panola County will play their first round of postseason games Saturday at Dunlap Stadium beginning at 9 a.m. (Glennie Pou)