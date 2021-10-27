Panola County Jail Log 10/18-24/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 18

Robert Kyle Hatley, 75 Graves Dr, Collins, charged with malicious mischief, burglary, and grand larceny.

Charlie Malone Glenn, 28 Lakemike Rd., Collins, charged with malicious mischief, burglary, and grand larceny.

Jason William Walenta, Jr, 408 Ashbarn Court, Madison, charged with reckless driving, DUI, and disorderly conduct.

Daniel Dewayne Williams, 1950 Whirlaway Circle, Clarksville, TN, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Alonza Robertson, 212 King St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Oct. 19

Richard Rodreguis Lee, 56 Quincy Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and trespassing.

Deneal Berry, 1740 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with one count of furnishing contraband to a state inmate.

Jatavius D. Keys, 250 MLK Dr, Batesville, charged with driving with an expired tag and simple assault.

Oct. 20

Michael Joseph Suarez, 205 Pointer St., Como, charged with burglary and breaking and entering.

Lashonda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with three counts of contempt of court, failure to appear (Batesville Municipal).

Alex Jamal Gross, 7406 Edwards Rd., Sardis, held for questioning.

Oct. 21

Kendrick DeShay Jones, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief, petit larceny, and burglary of a coin operated machine.

Jamekya Latrica Horton, 423 Spruce St., Oakland, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, reckless driving, and no insurance.

L.B. Benson, 3367 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with DUI.

Jack Dewayne Twilley, 5 Courtney Village Dr., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

James Cordell Love, 138 Breckinridge Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Oct. 22

Margaret Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with simple possession of marijuana, public intoxication, and possession of paraphernalia.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with simple possession of marijuana, public intoxication, and possession of paraphernalia.

Aaron Derelle Heaffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with probation violation and contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

Marco Kentrel Lamar, 5729 Pleasant Grove Rd., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Brandon Maurice Smith, 316 E. Cypress St., Charleston, charged with shoplifting.

Oct. 23

Brondrekius Qauneal Clark, 117 E. Lester St., Batesville, arrested on a warrant from Sardis Municipal Court.

Ashley Michelle Boyett, 121 Perkins St., Crowder, charged with shoplifting.

Marlo Vantrail Renix, 408 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, no insurance, and improper equipment.

Oct. 24

Bobby Deon Wright, 1645 McNeely Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

Tanasia Dominique Farmer, 117-C Vance St., Apt. 11, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Christopher A. Golden, 3214 Atkinson Rd., Batesville, charged with family disturbance, trespassing, and simple assault.