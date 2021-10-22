Lady Wave basektball tips off Saturday at Ingomar

In what will surely be an early wake up call, the North Delta Lady Green Wave basketball team are set to tip off their 2021-22 season Saturday as they travel to Ingomar for a 9 a.m start time.

The Lady Wave, coached by Harrison Nickle and assistants Nikki Mills and Lofton Gray, are coming off a 22-9 season last year which saw them reach the MAIS 4A state tournament after finishing runner-up in North State.

North Delta looks to replace the school’s all-time leading scorer Ally Alford and defensive whiz Isabella Morrow in the starting five, but will return all-state forward Shelby Boone and seniors Libby Miller and Breck Brewer.

Seniors Sadie and Ellie Gray will play vital roles in the upcoming season as well as junior Sophie Williams. Miller and Boone will serve as team captions. The remaining members of the Lady Green Wave include Autumn Boone, Emily Wells, Kori Cox, Emma Brown, Cadie Coker and Ann Kristopher Wolfe.

Following the matchup at Ingomar, North Delta travels to Indianola to take part in the Lady Colonel Preseason tournament. There they will play Carroll Academy at 5:15 p.m. Monday and Greenville Christian Thursday at 4 p.m.