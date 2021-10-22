Community Calendar 10/21/21

Oct. 21

The second of three Main Street Fall Concert Series will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Mark “Muleman” Massey performing. Some Square Market vendors are also expected to set up booths. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and picnics. This week’s theme is Pink Out the Square and the Panola County Cancer Relief Fund will be taking up donations during the event. Attendees are asked to wear pink clothing in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Oct. 23

Black Jack Baptist Church, 32006 Black Jack Rd., will have a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be crafts, Bible stories, games, prizes, a jumbo slide, hayride, pizza, and more. All are cordially invited. Call Cheryl Coleman at 901-849-2620 for more info.

Oct. 23

Hebron Church will have a Fall Festival at 5 p.m. with fun for the whole family. There will be facepainting, games, cornhole, chili & soups, lots of candy, and a costume contest (no scary costumes). Hebron is located at 13388 Ballentine Road. Church pastor is Bro. Jimmy Thornhill.

Oct. 23

Primera Mission Baptist Church will have a yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. There will also be authentic Mexican food plates for $10 donations, including a drink. The church is located at 347 Hwy. 6W.

Oct. 23

Eureka Methodist Church will have a Gospel Singing featuring Steve McGregory and Jesse Higdon at 5:30 p.m. followed by a chili and hot dog supper. A love offering will be taken up. Church address is 1486 Cosby Rd., Courtland. All are cordially invited.

Oct. 23

Batesville Safe Shelter will have a drive thru Shoe Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Batesville Church of Christ, 120 Eureka St. New or gently used shoes may be donated. They must be clean, matching pairs for men, women, and children. All shoes are need, including boots, sandals, sneakers, Crocs, flip flops, dress shoes, cleats, etc. Please bind each pair if possible. For more information or to make a donation, contact the Safe Shelter at 662-360-4060.

Oct. 29-30

Mississippi Coats 4 Kids will have a fall coat drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) at 457 Hwy. 6, near where the old Fred’s store and Goodwill were located. Coats of all sizes will be accepted. The nonprofit services underprivileged children, veterans, and seniors. New coats only are accepted. Call Linda Keys at 662-543-0078 to make a donation, set up a time to drop off coats, and for other details, including information about Coats4Kidz and tax deductible gifts.

Oct. 30

Panola Partnership will sponsor Scare on the Square on the Downtown Square from 10 a.m. to noon. Local businesses who want to participate should contact Mamie Avery at 563-3126. There will be costume contests for children of all ages and a morning of family fun. Businesses and organizations will provide candy and other goodies for kids with the annual Trick of Trunk event.

Oct. 30

Pisgah Community Church will have a Fall Festival for the community with food, games, and fun from 4 to 8 p.m. Planned activities include a pumpkin painting contest, apple bobbing, sack races, scavenger hunt, face painting, music, and trunk or treat. Church is located at 11507 Eureka Road east of Courtland. For more info contact Ginny at 832-5735.

Oct. 30

Home Place Pastures, 1630 Home Place Rd., Como, will have a Harvest Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Planned events include a farm tour (10 a.m.), live music beginning at noon, a hay ride, face painting, soil workshop, yard games, lunch, and more. For more info contact Katie Bartlett at 662-426-6067 or visit their website and Facebook page.

Nov. 1

The Friends of the Library will hold its monthly meeting in the small meeting room of the Batesville Public Library at noon. All members are urged to attend. Bring a sack lunch and enjoy the meeting.

Nov. 6

Pro Rodeo Productions will bring XTREME PRCA Bulls and Broncs “Bucking Mania” riding event to the Batesville Civic Center. Tickets and information are available at the Civic Center’s website www.batesvilleciviccenter-ms.com.

Nov. 6

The Oakland Town Market will host its Holiday Market from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Holiday Market is centered around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s décor, ornaments, and gifts. The Market will also include Tablescape Workshops by Mahaley Hames of Oakland. She is known for her creative décor at The Irby House in Oakland. The workshop will share ideas on how to decorate your table for the holidays. It will be presented at 10 a.m. and again at noon.

Nov. 6&7

South Panola High School seniors, mark your calendars Senior composite pictures will be taken. Students will be mailed more information and given a time slot from Bruckner’s Photography.

Nov. 13

Batesville Dental will host a fall event for families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ice House venue at 101 Court Street, just off the Downtown Square. There will be bounce houses, snacks, games, and family fun. Free admission for kids 2 to 12. For more information contact Batesville Delta at 662-563-0453.

Nov. 14

Shops on the square and around the city of Batesville will be opening their doors to welcome Holiday Open House shoppers getting a jump on their shopping lists and getting in the holiday spirit the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 14. There will be Santa’s Workshop, carriage rides, a gingerbread house contest, and a crafts/vendors location set up at the Ice House. Santa will be on the Square listening to to Christmas wishes. Any business that plans to be open and would like to be including in the list of participants should contact May Avery at 662-563-3126. Main Street will soon have an online form available for craft vendors who want to be in downtown Batesville for the holiday event. Call or email Avery with questions, mamieavery@panolacounty.com

Mondays

Free line dance classes every Monday night 6-8 p.m. at the Batesville Lions Club. Teacher is Wanda Hardy 662-934-1320 & email is batesvillebootscooters2020@hotmail.com. Also on Facebook. Beginner classes are at 6 p.m. and advanced classes are at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Sundays

The Friends of Tishomingo State Park invite you on a guided nature trail hike during weekends in October. The guided walks begin at 2 p.m. on Sundays, October 3, 10, 17, and 24. The guided walks vary from one and one-half miles to three or four miles. There is no cost for this activity although the usual park entrance fee applies. Meet at the swinging bridge at Tishomingo State Park at 2 p.m.

Ongoing

Bagged pairs of new or gently used shoes and boots of all types for men, women, and children are currently being collected for Batesville Safe Shelter. Donations can be dropped off at Groovy’s Garage, 985-D Eureka Rd., during normal business hours. All type of footwear is acceptable and will be appreciated.