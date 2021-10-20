Batesville Municipal Court 10/13/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court on Wednesday, Oct. 13, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Katie Jean Ford, 201 Deaton St., Batesville, had a petit larceny charge dismissed, but was charged with disorderly conduct and fined $647 along with old fines of $1,064 due in 60 days.

Jordon Carl Lee Harris, 3281 Hwy. 349, Potts Camp, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and was fined $225.

Todd Tazmon Oliver, 84 Azzie Lee Road, Courtland, had charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and firearm possession enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Eddie Hugh Harris, no address given, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and contempt of court and was sentenced to 60 days in jail or payment of $3,946.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on a contempt of court charge.

Kylan Cortez Speights, 121 Coon Butler Road, Sardis, had charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and firearm possession enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Bennie Shelton Christian III, 220 Fox Rd., Marks, was found guilty of DUI and fined $779, but had a no insurance charge dismissed.

John Junior Doyle, 220 Broadway Street, Batesville, had charges of taking of a motor vehicle and false pretense continued, but was found guilty in absentia of simple domestic violence and an arrest warrant was issued.

Kevin Riley Hall, 962 Hwy. 6,Oxford, was found guilty of DUI and fined $779, but had a careless driving charge remanded to the files.

Bryant Murphy, 1564 Jamison Road, Marks, was found guilty of DUI, but had an obstruction of a public street remanded to the files.

Ronald Delane Ware II, 181 Ruby Road, Courtland, was found guilty of DUI, possession of marijunana in a vehicle, open container, no driver’s license, no tag and no insurance.